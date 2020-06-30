Racetrack Owner Experiences Huge Backlash For ‘Bubba Rope’ Post

A North Carolina racetrack owner is dealing with backlash from a social media post in which he invoked the noose found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s stall.

Mike Fulp, the owner of 311 Speedway, a half-mile dirt track in Stokes County, posted an advertisement for “Bubba rope” on Facebook marketplace one day after the noose found in Wallace’s garage stall was ruled to be a coincidence. not a hate crime. Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s three major series.

The fallout from the post was swift and harsh, Fulp says. The 55-year-old has faced death threats and seen his workforce and sponsorships dwindle.

“I’ve lost all but two of my sponsors,” Fulp told the News & Record. “I’m responsible. I’m responsible for trying to make some jokes. But the world is mad as hell right now.”

Fulp said seven of his employees have quit and he and his family have faced death threats.

“I received death threats this week, all week long,” Fulp said. “People called and left messages, threatening me, threatening my mama, threatening my granddaughter. My girlfriend got threats. My employees got harassed. I had seven employees quit.”

Fulp told the newspaper that he canceled Saturday’s “Stand for America” promotion and racing event for safety reasons. The name of the event had previously been changed from “Heritage Night,” which was a response to NASCAR banning the Confederate flag.

Later in the interview, Fulp broke down in tears as he insisted he was “not a racist” and meant no harm.

“I don’t want nobody to hate me,” he said.

311 Speedway is set to reopen, perhaps as soon as next Saturday.