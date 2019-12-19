Photos: Meet ESPN’s New Host On “First Take” Today

There’s a fresh face on the First Take desk today. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman are working with a guest host this morning.

Rachel Lindsay, who served as a guest host for the program in the summer of 2018, is back co-hosting the show this morning.

ESPN’s new host previously served as the star of the 13th season of The Bachelorette. Lindsay currently serves as the co-host of “Game Night” on ESPN Radio and also does work for MTV.

“TOMORROW, I’ll be back on First Take and we have Michael Irvin on the show so you know we will be talking about my Dallas Cowboys and the big game this Sunday! Make sure you tune in,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lindsay is an avid sports fan. She first appeared on First Take back in 2017, discussing her love of the Dallas Cowboys.

Lindsay is a Dallas, Texas native. She’ll welcome Cowboys legend Michael Irvin onto the First Take debate desk during this morning’s show.

ESPN’s First Take airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T. The show is typically hosted by Molly Qerim.