Reds Announce Tough Injury News For Joey Votto

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto suffered a thumb injury during today’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Unfortunately, the latest update on his injury isn’t promising.

According to MLB insider Bobby Nightengale, Reds manager David Bell revealed that Votto suffered a fractured thumb. He noted that the injury will keep Votto out for around a month.

Votto was hit in the hand with an 80 mph change-up by White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel in the fourth inning. He was checking his swing when the ball struck his hand.

Votto took his base and wasn’t checked on by medical staff at the time. He then ran bases and took the field in the fifth inning.

But Bell decided to pull Votto in the sixth inning. The Reds would go on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a run in the 10th inning.

Bell said Votto will likely be out around a month. #Reds — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) May 5, 2021

Through 28 games this season, the six-time All-Star and former NL MVP has a .229 batting average with 24 hits and five home runs. He’s recorded nine runs and 17 runs batted in.

But thus far he’s on pace for a career-low in on-base percentage. He’s averaging a .302 so far, well below his career low of .354.

At 37 years old, Votto may not have a lot of time to turn it around. Injuries could very well mount in the months to come.

Will Joey Votto be able to improve when he returns to the field for Cincinnati?