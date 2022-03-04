Report: Cowboys ‘Likely’ To Release Star WR Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly “likely” to release star wide receiver Amari Cooper by the start of the new league year, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on March 20, the fifth day of the 2022 league year.

When Cooper signed the contract that he’s currently playing under two years ago, the Cowboys left a possible safety hatch in case they wanted to part ways with the Pro-Bowl wide receiver. It now appears the Dallas organization will be taking that route.

After the Cowboys’ disappointing Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, longtime team owner Jerry Jones expressed his frustration with the former No. 4 overall pick. With comments that hinted Cooper wasn’t a reliable No. 1 receiver, speculation about the wideout’s future with the team has been bubbling for quite some time now.

The moment Cooper is released, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent available to sign with any team. As a 27 year old with four 1,000-yard seasons, there’ll no doubt be a major market for the Dallas receiver once he’s made available.

Cooper finished his 2021 campaign with 68 receptions for 865 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

With plans to re-sign Michael Gallup in free agency, it appears the Cowboys are looking to build on a future wide-receiver duo of he and CeeDee Lamb.