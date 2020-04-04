Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna, was reportedly arrested for allegedly stabbing someone this weekend.

According to a report from TMZ, police arrested her felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest came after she allegedly stabbed the victim, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

TMZ noted Jacobs and rapper NBA Youngboy were at his home when Iyanna arrived. Jacobs allegedly told Mayweather to leave, which sparked an altercation between the two women.

Iyanna, 19, reportedly told police Jacobs had incited her by initially pulling her hair outside the house and then running into the kitchen. TMZ detailed the alleged altercation:

“We’re told the argument moved into the kitchen, where Iyanna was holding 2 knives. According to our sources, Jacobs stepped toward Iyanna and Iyanna charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told cops she didn’t feel the first knife wound but then she said Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again.”

Jacobs was reportedly taken to the hospital, though the report did not detail her condition.

Police briefly handcuffed NBA Youngboy before letting him go.

Iyanna allegedly told police she and Jacobs never met before. She is reportedly being held in Houston’s Harris County jail as of this afternoon.