Report: NFL Appears To Be Moving Closer To New Schedule

Last offseason, the NFL hinted at moving over to a 17-game schedule. Though it didn’t happen in 2020, next season might very well move adopt that format.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, owners around the league are trying to “complete the arrangements” to put a 17-game season into effect for this fall.

In addition to having 17 regular-season games, the NFL would have a three-week preseason. Maske said that nothing is definite, but the league’s schedule for 2021 is heading in this direction.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk had some additional intel on the NFL’s future plans, saying “The push to complete new TV deals has more to do with officially expanding the regular season to 17 games and less to do with potentially borrowing against future revenues to increase the 2021 salary cap.”

The major downside to having a 17-game schedule is that not every team in the league will get to host nine games during the regular season. In fact, half the league will host eight games instead.

Florio believes we can’t rule out the possibility of the NFL moving to 18 regular-season games and two preseason games. This would help generate more revenue in the event the league isn’t pleased with the current cap figures.

For now, NFL fans should brace for 17 regular-season games in 2021.