Report: President Trump Has Call With “Major League Commissioners” Today

president trump speaks at an eventBURNSVILLE, MN - APRIL 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on the economy and tax reform at Nuss Trucking and Equipment on April 15, 2019 in Burnsville, Minnesota. At the special Tax Day roundtable Trump gave a defense of his 2017 tax cuts.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump reportedly called former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez for some advice a few weeks ago.

Although he declined the incident took place, multiple outlets reported it. Now he’s getting set to make another call with “major league commissioners” according to multiple reports.

According to Pro Football Talk, “The noon entry on Saturday’s official White House schedule says, ‘The President participates in a phone call with Major League Commissioners.'” The entry does not list which commissioners will be present on the call.

However, it would stand to reason that the four major commissioners are available. What does this mean for the rest of the MLB, NBA and NHL seasons? Well, that’s still unclear at this point.

The NBA and NHL were just under 20 regular season games away from the playoffs when their leagues were postponed. Meanwhile, the MLB pushed back the start of their league year.

The NFL, which doesn’t officially kick off until August, hasn’t made any major changes about its season yet. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the draft will take place as scheduled on April 23-25.

The call between President Trump and the commissioners is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.

Will sports return in 2020?

