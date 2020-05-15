Earlier this week, MLB owners agreed to a proposal to start the 2020 season. Now, it is up to the players to agree to the deal, or for the two sides to negotiate a new agreement.

Of course, one of the key points of the proposal involves money. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, owners are “fearful of deep financial losses with fan-free stadiums” and agreed on Monday to a 50-50 revenue split with players.

Tonight, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on CNN to discuss the progress being made and where the league stands. Manfred is hopeful a deal will get done and the season will begin this summer.

As for owners losing money, Manfred commented on that as well. By his estimation, the executives’ stand to be out somewhere in the 10-figure range.

If there’s no baseball season, Manfred said the losses for the owners “could approach four billion dollars” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 15, 2020

That’s a lot of money, but it’s not that simple for owners. They have to get the MLBPA to come to an agreement, and as we can see by the quotes from Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Blake Snell, there are issues to be worked out as far as compensation and player safety from COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Manfred continued to say he is confident a pact will be worked out.

"I have great confidence that we'll reach an agreement with the player's association, both that it's safe to come back to work and work out the economic issues that need to be resolved." pic.twitter.com/tkNnp5CfVl — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 15, 2020

With the goal being to resume spring training in June and kick off the regular season in July, MLB still has a little bit of time to work with.

Here’s hoping they can get the right deal agreed to.