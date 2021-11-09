Robert Griffin III Reveals Where Odell Beckham Jr Can Make “Biggest Impact”

Now that Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers, the former Cleveland Browns receiver will now weigh “several options” of teams interested in him in free agency.

While Beckham takes some time to mull over the first free agency period of his career, fans and analysts from around the league are doing the same.

After OBJ cleared today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, ESPN analyst/former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared where he thinks the three-time Pro Bowler would have the “biggest impact.”

“Biggest Impact is with the Packers,” RG3 wrote.

Biggest Impact is with the Packers. https://t.co/P8KOR8wAQ7 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 9, 2021

According to recent reports, an OBJ to Green Bay move is entirely in the question. Earlier this afternoon, NFL analyst Jordan Schultz indicated that the Packers are Beckham’s “No. 1 destination” in free agency.

As stated by Griffin, the current Green Bay roster affords some intriguing opportunities for Beckham. As of right now, superstar WR Davante Adams is the only consistent receiving option available for reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers. Despite missing Week 8, Adams has more than doubled the next leading Packers receivers in both targets (87) and yards (786).

One of the main reasons Beckham wanted out of Cleveland was a lack of targets (34) from Browns QB Baker Mayfield. But by joining a roster in dire need of a secondary receiving option, OBJ could see a major uptick in his usage with Green Bay.

The Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints have both also been named as potential landing spots. With Michael Thomas out for the season, Beckham’s impact with the Saints would certainly be far more significant than his role behind star receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle.