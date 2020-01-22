Free agency is still two months away in the NFL, but that hasn’t stopped football fans around the country from speculating as to where Tom Brady will be next season. In fact, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft even chimed in on the conversation.

New England suffered a stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of this year’s postseason. It’s possible that was the last time that Brady played at Gillette Stadium.

Brady has been quiet about where he’ll sign this offseason. However, the six-time Super Bowl champion has stated before that he will consider all options on the table.

The Patriots definitely struggled this past season on offense, but the front office might not want to bail on Brady. Well, at least Kraft isn’t ready to say goodbye to the future Hall of Famer.

When asked by TMZ if the Patriots will re-sign Brady in the offseason, Kraft said “We plan to.”

Check it out:

Kraft didn’t actually stop to answer questions from TMZ as he was on the move getting ready to leave. That being said, he didn’t have to say anything about Brady yet still did.

It’s been well-documented over the years that Brady and Kraft have a strong working relationship. Clearly, the Patriots owner doesn’t want the Brady era to end in Foxborough just yet.

While it’s hard to ignore all the rumors linking Brady to the Chargers or Raiders, it’d be foolish to dismiss the Patriots this offseason.