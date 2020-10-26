Romeo Crennel Responds To J.J. Watt’s Postgame Frustration

The Houston Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien after the team started the season with an 0-4 record. Romeo Crennel took over as interim head coach in Week 5.

After winning their first game with Crennel at the helm, the Texans lost another two in a row. Houston’s record now sits at 1-6 and grumblings from within the organization are starting to rise.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Packers, Texans star defensive end JJ Watt called on his teammates to step up if they wanted to start winning games. Crennel echoed Watt’s statement when speaking to reporters on Monday.

Romeo Crennel on J.J. Watt's frustrations: 'We can sit down and talk about what he perceives to be the issues. J.J. is a pretty consistent player. We have to get those other guys to be as consistent as he is. He will not feel better until we start winning' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 26, 2020

The Texans’ solid year in 2019 has been followed by this abysmal start to 2020. A team that ended last season at 10-6 and finished first in the AFC South will likely not make the playoffs this year. The questionable preseason trade of superstar wideout De’Andre Hopkins has left the offense lacking in weapons.

None of Houston’s losses this year have been blowouts. With the extra consistency Watt is asking for, the Texans could be a solid team.

In his 10th year with the Texans, Watt certainly has the locker room clout to make these demands of his teammates. Now that his statements have the backing of his head coach, hopefully the Texans will answer the call of duty.