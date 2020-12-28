Romeo Crennel Reacts To JJ Watt’s Postgame Comments

Houston Texans coach Romeo Crennel shared his reaction to JJ Watt’s postgame comments when speaking to reporters on Monday morning.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the coach’s comments via Twitter.

“I can understand J.J.’s frustration,” Crennel told reporters. “I’m frustrated because we’re not winning. That’s what everyone cares about. When you’re losing, nobody is very happy.”

Romeo Crennel on J.J. Watt comments: 'I can understand J.J.'s frustration. I'm frustrated because we're not winning. That's what everyone cares about. When you're losing, nobody is very happy' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 28, 2020

Romeo Crennel’s comments were in response to Watt’s passionate outburst following the Texans’ 11th loss of the year to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Houston’s star defensive end called out his teammates who aren’t giving their all in the final stretches of the season.

“There are a whole lot of people that watch us and invest their time, and their money into buying our jerseys — and a bunch of [expletive],” Watt said after the loss. “And they care about it, they care every single week. We’re in Week 16 and we’re 4-11, and there’s fans that watch this game, that show up to the stadium — that put in time and energy and effort and care about this.

“So if you can’t go out there and you can’t work out, you can’t show up on time, you can’t practice, you can’t want to go out there and win — you shouldn’t be here. Because this is a privilege, this is the greatest job in the world — you get to go out and play a game.”

2020 has been a less than ideal season for the Texans.

The franchise fired head coach Bill O’Brien after Houston started the season with an 0-4 record. Since Romeo Crennel took over as interim head coach in Week 5, the Texans have gone 4-7.

Watt and his struggling squad will look to end the season on a high note with a win over Tennessee on Sunday.