The Washington Redskins made a notable move earlier this week by hiring Ron Rivera to be their head coach. Well, the veteran coach is wasting no time putting together a solid coaching staff around him.

Rivera was fired as the Carolina Panthers head coach earlier in the regular season. Despite a disappointing 2019 campaign, he led the team to four playoff appearances during his tenure.

While there is still plenty of work left to be done for Rivera to take the Redskins to that level, it’s pretty clear that he’s bringing a strong supporting cast along for the ride.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Redskins have hired Jack Del Rio as their defensive coordinator.

Del Rio used to be the head coach of the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Shortly after his exit from Oakland he joined ESPN to be an analyst.

The combination of Del Rio and Rivera should form one of the best defensive pairings in the NFL.

New Washington HC Ron Rivera has hired former Raiders’ and Jaguars’ HC Jack Del Rio as the Redskins’ new defensive coordinator, per source. Rivera’s first big coaching hire in Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2020

Washington isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to being one of the bottom tier teams in the league. However, the front office has to have fans encouraged with its latest hires.

It’ll be interesting to see who Rivera hires to be his offensive coordinator for the 2020 season.