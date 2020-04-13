Rudy Gobert Addresses Donovan Mitchell Relationship Rumors

On Sunday night, Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert addressed the rumors of a rift between he and teammate Donovan Mitchell after both were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Gobert and Mitchell were the first two pro athletes to be diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. It was Gobert’s diagnosis that led to the cancellation of a Jazz-Thunder game moments before tip-off and the eventual suspension of the NBA season.

Since then, it has been reported that the pair are on the outs. Mitchell, who was diagnosed shortly after Gobert was, reportedly is not happy at his teammate’s laissez faire attitude toward the virus in the early stages. It is impossible to pinpoint which player exposed the other to the disease, but either way, the relationship is supposedly in peril.

“It doesn’t appear salvageable,” according to a report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Tony Jones.

However, Gobert told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that he and Mitchell spoke recently and that their relationship is “great.”

I just spoke to Rudy Gobert, says he and Donovan Mitchell didn’t speak much in the beginning but they spoke a couple days ago. Reiterates their relationship is great and they’re focused on winning championships together. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 12, 2020

So, is Gobert telling the truth? Or is this all just PR?

It will be interesting to monitor this situation over the next few months, whether the NBA starts back up or not. If Mitchell and Gobert truly can’t co-exist, there might not be room in Utah for the both of them.