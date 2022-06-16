Ruling Made On Final Parent In College Admissions Scandal

A Florida federal jury acquitted Amin Khoury on charges that he paid a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school.

According to The Wall Street Journal's Melissa Korn, Khoury was found not guilty of bribery and fraud and bribery conspiracy. The prosecution accused him of giving Gordon Ernst approximately $200,00 to secure a spot for his daughter.

Although 57 people were charged in the "Operation Varsity Blues" admissions cases, only three had gone to trial before Khoury. All three -- two parents and a coach -- were found guilty.

All other defendants, including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, pled guilty.

Khoury was not accused of working with counsellor William “Rick” Singer, who pleaded guilty for four felony charges of orchestrating bribes for spots at high-profile universities. However, Ernst pleaded guilty of accepting over $3 million in bribes to help Singer's clients get into Georgetown.

Khoury, a founder and former chief executive of B/E Aerospace, was the final parent scheduled for trial in the sweeping investigation. His attorney, Howard Srebnick, said the ruling was "total vindication for both father and daughter."