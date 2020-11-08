Russell Wilson Posts 3-Word Message After Today’s Loss

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks suffered just their second loss of the season on Sunday in a disappointing 44-34 performance against the Bills.

Wilson had an uncharacteristically poor showing in what has been an almost perfect season so far. The MVP front-runner had more turnovers against Buffalo than any other game this season, throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball twice.

Despite the rough all-around showing from Seattle, Wilson maintains a positive attitude moving forward.

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter after the loss:

“Best days ahead.”

Best days ahead. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 8, 2020

With the way the Seahawks offense has played this year, there’s no reason why Seattle shouldn’t have Super-Bowl level expectations moving forward.

Wilson is clearly one of the best, if not the best player in football right now. The star QB leads the league this year with 28 passing touchdowns through eight games.

The Seahawks have one of the deadliest, deep-threat receiver combos in the NFL as well. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf have reeled in a combined 14 touchdowns on the year at seven apiece.

After starting the season at 5-0, Seattle has dropped two of its last three games. Some of these struggles could be attributed to injury troubles in the running back corps. Starter Chris Carson (foot) and backup Carlos Hyde (hamstring) have both been out the past few weeks.

If Carson and/or Hyde can return soon, Seattle will be able to establish the run and open up more opportunities for their patented deep ball.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back next Sunday when they take on a solid 5-3 Rams team.