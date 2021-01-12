Russell Wilson Reacts To The Seahawks’ General Manager News

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced a contract extension for long-time executive vice president and general manager John Schneider on Tuesday afternoon. The new deal will extend Schneider’s Seahawks tenure through the 2027 NFL draft.

The franchise and its players seem to be pretty excited about this news. Russell Wilson took to Twitter to express his approval of the front-office move.

In response to the official announcement from the Seahawks Twitter account, the star quarterback echoed the positive sentiment.

“The best in the business,” Wilson wrote.

The best in the business. https://t.co/06bki4uk1T — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 12, 2021

After his hiring in 2010, Schneider is now in his 11th year as Seattle GM. The veteran front-office leader was hired alongside Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who just a couple months ago signed a contract extension through 2025.

Together, Schneider and Carroll have built one of the most successful franchises in the league today. Through their 11 years working together, the duo has only missed the playoffs twice. The Seahawks have dominated the division under their management, winning five NFC West titles. Two Super Bowl appearances from 2014-15 (victory in Super Bowl XLVIII) made Seattle the only franchise other than the Patriots to make consecutive title trips in the past century, per the Seahawks website.

Consistent success is a trade mark of Schneider’s management. With nine straight winning seasons, the Seahawks hold the NFL’s longest current streak.

While this is true, 2020 didn’t exactly live up to Seattle’s sterling standard.

Despite a 12-4 record and NFC West title, the Seahawks were booted from the playoffs in a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. A rough midseason patch that saw Seattle go 3-4 was indicative of the kind of play we saw in 30-20 Wild Card defeat.

Much of the Seahawks’ struggles could be attributed to Russell Wilson and his inability to hold on the the ball. After a 5-0 start and what looked like a shoo-in MVP season for Wilson, things started to go downhill.

In 2020, Wilson threw a career-high 13 interceptions and lost four fumbles.

With extended contracts for Schneider and Carroll starting next season, maybe Seattle can return to playoff excellence.