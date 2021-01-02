Ryan Leaf Reveals His Advice For Dwayne Haskins

Ryan Leaf has been where Dwayne Haskins is now. The former No. 2 overall pick was similarly cut by the team that drafted him due in no small part to off-the-field behavior and on-field struggles.

Leaf has taken notice of the similarities between him and Haskins and has been trying to share some words of wisdom. In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Leaf was asked point blank what his advice to Haskins would be.

Leaf advised that Haskins “distance himself” from anyone around him who blames the Washington Football Team for his troubles. He suggested that Haskins instead surround himself with people willing to hold him accountable.

“Regroup, distance himself from anyone that want to blame the WFT, surround himself with people that will hold him accountable and has his best interest at heart,” Leaf wrote.

Bout to jump on @NFLreddit for a little AMA. Should be fun, ask away!! https://t.co/cFBFRkLy0K — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) December 31, 2020

Dwayne Haskins opened the 2020 season as Washington’s starting QB, but was benched for poor play after just a few games. He reclaimed his job several weeks back due to injuries to his replacements, but did not improve.

After Haskins was revealed to have attended an event without wearing a mask, he was stripped of his team captaincy and fined. But a poor outing against the Carolina Panthers several days later was the final straw. He was cut the next day.

Ryan Leaf’s fall from grace was equally swift but sent him to far darker places. After battling substance abuse and going to prison, Leaf managed to turn his life around and now works as a football analyst and addiction advocate.

Haskins can probably learn a little from someone who has been in a similar situation if he’s willing to listen.