Saints Officially Announce The Jameis Winston Signing

Over the weekend there was significant buzz about the New Orleans Saints attempting to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal. On Tuesday, the team made that signing official.

Winston entered this offseason with hopes of finding a starting job in the NFL. However, Tampa Bay’s decision to sign Tom Brady left the former No. 1 pick with slim pickings.

This past season, Winston threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns. On the other hand, he did lead the league with 30 interceptions. Turnovers have been an issue for Winston since he entered the league, but a change of scenery may help.

New Orleans has one of the best coach-quarterback combinations in Sean Payton and Drew Brees. Perhaps they could fix Winston’s decision-making and show him a few pointers along the way.

The #Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with QB Jameis Winston! Story: https://t.co/ZWHx3u1PJz pic.twitter.com/KhLXJrK2g1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2020

At 26 years old, Winston’s career as a starter isn’t over just yet.

It’s imperative that Winston uses this opportunity with the Saints to rebuild his value in the NFL similar to what Teddy Bridgewater did the past two seasons.

Winston has always had the talent to succeed under center, but he’s also been inconsistent. After spending five years in Tampa Bay, he’ll try to reinvent himself in New Orleans.

Do you think Winston will bounce back in the Big Easy?