SEC Football Coach Has A Message For College Football

Alabama isn’t just blowing out Ohio State tonight in the national title game, it’s sending a message to the rest of the college football world.

The SEC was already considered the best conference in college football prior to this game. If there were any doubts about that, Alabama put them to rest by scoring over 50 points against Ohio State.

Mac Jones has led the way for the Crimson Tide, completing 36-of-44 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns. DeVonta Smith has been on the receiving end of most of Jones’ passes, as he currently has 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

This has been such an impressive showing from Alabama that Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow couldn’t help but praise the rival program.

“SEC is just different,” Marrow wrote on Twitter. “Enough said.”

SEC is just different. Enough said. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) January 12, 2021

The ACC and Big Ten have been impressive in years past, but the SEC has been unstoppable the last two seasons.

Alabama is well on its way to an undefeated championship season, and let’s not forget what LSU did to its opponents en route to a national title during the 2019 season.

Eventually this reign of dominance from the SEC will come to an end. However, every other conference in college football will have to hear about how the “SEC is different” until that day finally comes.