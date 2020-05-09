Shaquille O’Neal On NBA Trying To Resume Play: ‘Scrap The Season’

Adam Silver is having a tough time coming up with solutions as to how to finish out the 2019-20 season. Shaquille O’Neal – one of the more influential voices in the basketball community – doesn’t think a solution is feasible, though.

Shaq believes it’s time for the NBA to “scrap the season,” per the New York Post. There’s no doubt the NBA legend wishes basketball could return. But his latest comments just goes to show the severity and difficulty of the situation.

The league has sorted through all scenarios, one of them being playing games without fans – which would be an absolute necessity. Another includes sending all teams and staffs to an isolated area and finishing out the season in the specified location. Silver outline the potential scenarios for the NBA to return on Friday afternoon.

As Silver continues to work day and night, Shaq doesn’t think it’s worth it. The beloved TNT commentator had some telling thoughts on what he believes the NBA should do in regards to the 2020 season.

“We should scrap the season,” Shaq told Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “Continue to care about the safety of the players and the people, let the government figure out how they’re going to get rid of this thing forever. I hate hearing this statement, oh it’s going to come back, it’s going to come back.”

Shaq’s opinion is obviously a worst-case outcome. But it may end up being the unfortunate reality.

Fortunately, though, certain locations across the country are starting to improve in regards to COVID-19 cases. But the league may await the results of the re-opening of certain locations and the subsequent results before making any decision on the 2020 season.

Clearly, we’re all hoping for the NBA to return soon. Silver and the league appear to be getting closer to making a decision.