Sports Illustrated Names Most 'Desirable' School In College Sports

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to Sports Illustrated, Ohio State is the most desirable school in college sports.

Amid a rapidly changing landscape, SI ranked every Power 5 school to determine "who really brings what to the table." They examined five metrics -- football ranking, football attendance, academic rating, broadcast viewership, and an overall rating across all sports -- to determine a desirability score.

Ohio State narrowly edged out its biggest rival, Michigan, for the top spot.

"The overall top pick in a blow-it-up-and-start-over iteration of big-time college athletics would be Ohio State," SI's Pat Forde wrote. "The Buckeyes check all boxes: football excellence, quality academics, all-sports success and a massive alumni base/fan following that fills the stadium and watches the broadcasts."

While Ohio State ties Purdue for 20th in academics, it ranks fourth or better in the four other metrics. Despite winning the Big Ten title last season, Michigan finished 16th in the football ranking category based on the program's Sagarin ratings from 2017 to 2021.

It's no surprise to see the SEC and Big Ten dominate the rankings. Positioned at No. 3, Notre Dame is the only school outside of the two powerhouse conferences to make the top 10. Washington and Clemson are next at No. 15 and 16, respectively.

Texas places fourth with the best showing for all sports. On the other end of the list, Houston holds the 69th and last spot behind Oregon State and Kansas.

These rankings gives Buckeyes fans considerable bragging rights over the Wolverines and the rest of the nation.