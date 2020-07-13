Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Releases Its 2020 Cover Photo

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed this morning its three cover models for the 2020 issue.
“Not only are we giving you one cover showcasing these extraordinary and empowering women together, but we also have three additional covers, one of each model individually. This marks a first for the brand: three powerful women. Four incredible covers. One groundbreaking issue,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day is thrilled.
“These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” Day said.
It has been a long, long wait, but the time has finally come. @katebock, @goldenbarbie and @oliviaculpo are your SI Swimsuit 2020 cover models. The trio were photographed by @yutsai88 in one of the most beautiful places in the world, Bali, Indonesia, back in November. Did we mention the best part? Not only are we giving you one cover showcasing these extraordinary and empowering women together, but we also have three additional covers, one of each model individually. This marks a first for the brand: three powerful women. Four incredible covers. One groundbreaking issue. “These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” says SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief @mj_day. #SISwim2020 is on newsstands and online Tuesday, July 21st! Head to the link in bio for more. @yutsai88 @tracymurphymua @jrugg8 @sooribali @cathaypacific #sooribali #cathaypacific
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also released the three individual covers.
Nine years ago, @katebock was driving through her hometown, Vancouver, when she got the news she had been booked to appear in SI Swim. She remembers pulling over to take in the surreal moment with her sister and cousin, screaming with joy. Little did she know she’d go on to spend almost a decade shooting in the world’s most beautiful destinations, winning 2013 Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, and now appearing on not one but two covers. Kate has been a health and wellness guru long before it was trendy. Born with a mind for branding, she has been a true asset to SI Swimsuit and its evolution toward building a franchise beyond just the magazine pages. We often refer to our models as family because we cherish, care and support them as if they were our own. We also encourage them to be a part of the brand’s business with a constant flow of ideas between us and them. It wouldn’t come as a shock to find Kate Bock in one of our boardrooms helping us brainstorm. “Kate is one of the best brand ambassadors and idea collaborators we’ve worked with,” says Day. “On top of her extensive work as an advocate for mental health and wellness, she has played a pivotal role as a creative and business savvy collaborator for SI Swimsuit.” #SISwim2020 is on newsstands and online Tuesday, July 21st! Head to the link in bio for more. @yutsai88 @tracymurphymua @jrugg8 @sooribali @cathaypacific #sooribali #cathaypacific
@goldenbarbie is no stranger to the world of modeling, having started her career at the age of 14. Jasmine Sanders made a splash last year in her first appearance in SI Swim, winning Rookie of the Year for her shoot in Costa Rica. She’s continued to make an impact as part of the SI Swimsuit family, from speaking on panels at our launch events to spending hours interviewing, connecting and inspiring Swim Search hopefuls. If you’re one of the 3.9 million people who follow Jasmine on social media, you’ll see her steadfast commitment to fighting for social justice. She uses her platform to provide resources on actions that can be taken—how to donate, sign petitions and more—to educate her fans, all the while sharing her experience as a Black woman in America. “Jasmine is never about Jasmine. Jasmine is about the people who surround her, and her innate desire to go out of her way to make the people who love and support her know that feeling is mutual,” says Day. “Evident from the fact she has amassed millions of fans across social media and champions for the Black, Brown and marginalized communities, using her voice in the most powerful way possible in times and places where it matters most, Jasmine is a true phenomenon.” #SISwim2020 is on newsstands and online Tuesday, July 21st! Head to the link in bio for more. @yutsai88 @tracymurphymua @jrug8 @sooribali @cathaypacific #sooribali #cathaypacific
@oliviaculpo had a powerful start to her journey with SI Swim, one that included WOMAN written across her chest in black paint. Unlike most of our rookie shoots, Culpo’s first SI Swimsuit experience took place not on a beach but in a photo studio in Brooklyn for the “In Her Own Words” feature in 2018. The narrative of IHOW was dictated by the nine women who participated in the project, as they chose a variety of words that spoke to their journeys as women. After making waves with the impactful words painted on her body, she joined us in Australia in 2019 and Bali for the 2020 issue. Olivia has built an influential platform and garnered millions of followers on Instagram, a space that she has used as a launching pad for many successful projects. Most recently, in response to COVID-19, Culpo created MoreThanAMask. The company is a line of fashion face coverings, and 100% of the proceeds go to Feeding America. Culpo’s résumé is endless. She is an advocate, fashion designer, actress, entrepreneur—and now an SI Swimsuit cover model. “Olivia Culpo is one of the hardest working people in the industry. I have never seen her give anything less than 200% toward whatever goal she sets for herself. Her accomplishments speak to that and are vast and impressive,” Day says. “It gives me great joy to celebrate such an exemplary professional and hardworking individual whose unapologetic enthusiasm will shine from the cover of our magazine. We are excited to have Olivia represent our brand in a way that celebrates the multifaceted women who pursue their dreams and fill the pages of our issue.” #SISwim2020 is on newsstands and online Tuesday, July 21st! Head to the link in bio for more. @yutsai88 @tracymurphymua @jrugg8 @sooribali @cathaypacific #sooribali #cathaypacific
Day said you can expect these three to dominate the next wave of the franchise. She said the three models are “unstoppable.”
The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be online and in newsstands on Tuesday, July 21. Congrats to all three of the cover models!