Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Releases Its 2020 Cover Photo

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed this morning its three cover models for the 2020 issue.

The 2020 cover features Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released the cover with three models on Monday morning.

“Not only are we giving you one cover showcasing these extraordinary and empowering women together, but we also have three additional covers, one of each model individually. This marks a first for the brand: three powerful women. Four incredible covers. One groundbreaking issue,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day is thrilled.

“These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” Day said.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also released the three individual covers.

Day said you can expect these three to dominate the next wave of the franchise. She said the three models are “unstoppable.”

“These women are limitless and unstoppable, and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise,” Day said of the three cover models.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be online and in newsstands on Tuesday, July 21. Congrats to all three of the cover models!