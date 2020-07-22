Photos: 56-Year-Old Model Makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released on Tuesday.

Kathy Jacobs, a 56-year-old model, made her debut in the magazine. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie posted a heartwarming message on Instagram.

“Feeling gratitude from the bottom of my heart for every human being that made this possible! Hopefully it will all sink in soon!!” she wrote. “Thank you @si_swimsuit for believing that beauty has no height or age limit!”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some details on their rookie model:

Kathy Jacobs made her SI Swimsuit debut as part of the 2020 model search. Kathy was a petite model in the ’80s with Ford Models and came to the open casting call for SI Swimsuit at the age of 56. In the past year, she did a Thirdlove campaign with her daughter Abigail, a Miley Cyrus video, a Beauty Blender job and Soji beauty work. Kathy is an outspoken advocate for beauty at every age.

Jacobs had previously shared some of her 2020 shots on Instagram:

“THANK YOU SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM SEARCH. I am beyond grateful that you and everyone involved with this amazing search exists on this planet to showcase ALL TYPES OF BEAUTY!!!!!! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is out on July 21st!!!!” she wrote.

