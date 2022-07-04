Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime ESPN Personality

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Hank "The Hammer" Goldberg died Monday on his 82nd birthday.

Per Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the former NFL and horse racing analyst passed away at his home in Las Vegas. He had battled a chronic kidney disease in his last few years.

Goldberg discussed sports betting for ESPN before it gained mainstream acceptance and became legal in many states. He was a pioneer in a now exploding industry.

Many former colleagues mourned his loss on Twitter.

"Hank was a legend. Back when gambling was taboo, ESPN let only one man go wild," sports business reporter Darren Rovell wrote. "And that was Hank."

"Hank was part of the family," Jeremy St. Louis of CBS Sports posted. "Adored, respected and always had a great story at the ready. RIP Hammer."

"Hank gave me my nickname Stugotz and more importantly gave me my first big break in this business," Jon Weiner said. "Being his executive producer was invaluable, learned a lot from a legend. An absolutely amazing talk show host who was at his best when he was ripping Dan LeBetard. RIP, Hammer."

"Extremely sad news," wrote David Bearman, ESPN's sports betting deputy editor. Hank was a legend in Miami and gave me my start in 1996. Was his intern at 560WQAM as a Senior in High School. RIP to Hammering Hank."

Rest in peace, Hank.