Breaking: The Steelers Have Made Another Change At QB

Mason Rudolph throwing the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Devlin Hodges Era might be over for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The undrafted rookie has been replaced by Mason Rudolph.

Hodges completed 7-of-9 passes in the first quarter-plus against the New York Jets, but the two incompletions were actually caught by the other team. His two interceptions are a major reason why Pittsburgh is down 10-0.

Rudolph came in and has completed 2-of-4 passes for 17 yards thus far.

Rudolph had been Pittsburgh’s primary starter this season, but was replaced by Hodges during a win over the Cincinnati Bengals last month. Since then, Rudolph has sat the bench behind the “Duck Caller.”

Now, he’ll be counted on to try and lead a comeback as the Steelers look to move to 9-6 and keep pace with the Tennessee Titans for an AFC playoff berth.

