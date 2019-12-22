Breaking: The Steelers Have Made Another Change At QB

The Devlin Hodges Era might be over for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The undrafted rookie has been replaced by Mason Rudolph.

Hodges completed 7-of-9 passes in the first quarter-plus against the New York Jets, but the two incompletions were actually caught by the other team. His two interceptions are a major reason why Pittsburgh is down 10-0.

Rudolph came in and has completed 2-of-4 passes for 17 yards thus far.

QB change for the #Steelers: Mason Rudolph has replaced Devlin Hodges. Here we go. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2019

Rudolph had been Pittsburgh’s primary starter this season, but was replaced by Hodges during a win over the Cincinnati Bengals last month. Since then, Rudolph has sat the bench behind the “Duck Caller.”

Now, he’ll be counted on to try and lead a comeback as the Steelers look to move to 9-6 and keep pace with the Tennessee Titans for an AFC playoff berth.

You can catch Steelers-Jets on CBS.