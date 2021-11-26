Steelers Receive Good News About Star Pass Rusher T.J. Watt

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting T.J. Watt back after he had to miss last Sunday’s game against the L.A. Chargers.

Watt did not have a designation on Friday’s injury report, which means he is good to go for this Sunday’s tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, before being a full participant for Friday’s session.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will also be back after missing last Sunday’s game due to COVID-19. Cornerback Joe Haden, though, is questionable with a foot injury.

T.J Watt doesn’t have an injury designation for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. He should be good to go. Joe Haden is questionable; Ebron and Hassenauer are out. pic.twitter.com/H4E0A1B3R6 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 26, 2021

It can’t be overstated how much Watt means to the Steelers defense. He is having another season worthy of being the defensive player of the year before he had to miss the Chargers game.

So far, Watt has 39 total tackles (29 solo) along with 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defended.

Without Watt in the lineup, the Steeler defense gave up 41 points, (a season-high), plus 140 combined rushing yards to Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. Herbert also threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns as he was hardly touched all game.

Watt will try to make his presence felt against Joe Burrow on Sunday as the Steelers look for a bit of revenge after the Bengals won in Pittsburgh earlier this season.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.