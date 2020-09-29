Steelers Release Statement On Sunday’s Game vs. Titans

As of now, Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game remains on despite Tennessee having several members of its organization test positive for COVID-19.

This morning, news broke that the Titans are dealing with eight new positive cases of COVID-19. Three are players and five are among team personnel.

As a result, Tennessee is shutting down its facility until Saturday. Naturally, with the Titans being unable to meet in person, it begged the obvious question: how can they play this Sunday?

According to this morning’s statement from the Steelers though, no one at the NFL has given them any indication the game will be cancelled–yet.

“We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday’s game until we are informed otherwise,” the statement reads.

It still seems likely Steelers-Titans will be postponed. If it is, Tennessee has a bye week on Sunday, Oct. 25, while Pittsburgh’s is the week after, so the schedule would have to be reconfigured in order to get the game in.

The Minnesota Vikings, who lost to the Titans on Sunday, have also suspended in-person activities.