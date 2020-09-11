Stephen A. Smith Delivers Powerful Message On Dak Prescott, Depression

Usually you wouldn’t catch Stephen A. Smith ever coming to the defense of anyone associated with the Dallas Cowboys. But in the wake of his former ESPN colleague Skip Bayless making some putrid comments about Dak Prescott’s battle with depression, Stephen A. had a powerful message on Dak and mental illness.

On Friday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. Smith recalled how he felt to lose his brother Basil back in 1992. He revealed that he was so distraught over his brother’s death that he angrily drove down a street in the middle of the night going 90-100 miles per hour, skipping no less than seven red lights in the process.

Stephen A. was thankful that he didn’t hurt himself or anyone else in that incident. But that wasn’t the only time he felt that way.

He explained that for nearly two years after his mother’s death in 2017, he cried almost every day. Stephen A. said that if it weren’t for his family coming to support him, he doesn’t know how he would have overcome the grief.

It’s a powerful message that’s far better to see than to read. See for yourself here:

Dak…….and my comments on Depression. pic.twitter.com/W6kkSSkhyA — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 11, 2020

Though Stephen A. Smith didn’t call out FS1’s Skip Bayless by name, it’s pretty clear who the message was directed at.

Bayless’ comments on Thursday caused an uproar on social media when he suggested that Dak Prescott wasn’t being a leader when Dak admitted to being depressed following his brother’s passing in April.

The insensitive comments caused a firestorm with people in all walks of life condemning Bayless for his comments. Bayless has since “apologized.”

As for Stephen A., the polarizing ESPN commentator found nothing but agreement in the comments on Twitter and social media.

Thanks for opening up, Stephen A!