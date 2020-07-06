Stephen A. Smith Reacts To President Trump’s Bubba Wallace Tweet

Jimmie Johnson isn’t the only one unamused with President Trump’s tweet against NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has some criticisms for the President too.

On Monday’s edition edition of First Take, Smith had a lengthy response to President Trump’s rhetoric and how he chose to use it against Wallace. Smith accused the President of being divisive in an effort to appeal to a base of voters.

“…His behavior comes across as highly, highly insensitive,” Smith said. “He might be utilizing this for political means because he’s feeding his political base the kind of fodder that it needs to remind them that he’s with them. But all it does is really put on display and illuminate the divide that exists in this nation.”

Smith felt that President Trump’s behavior has allowed team names like the Redskins to last so long. He pointed out that it wasn’t until money was placed at risk did owner Daniel Snyder consider a name change.

.@stephenasmith expresses his distaste for President Trump's tweet about Bubba Wallace, noting such an attitude exemplifies why America can't move forward in unity. pic.twitter.com/Wo5qoBT9dC — First Take (@FirstTake) July 6, 2020

President Trump criticized Wallace, the only African-American in NASCAR’s top circuit, of pushing the “noose” incident in June even though it was later found to be acting as a pull rope.

However, many people have pointed out that Wallace was not the one who made the claim to begin with.

It’s increasingly clear that the plurality of people in sports and media are siding with Bubba Wallace here. President Trump may want to hold off on pursuing this particular vein of criticism.