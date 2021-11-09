Steve Levy Apologizes For What He Said About Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris took quite the inspirational journey to his current position in the NFL. Spending multiple stints in homeless shelters during his childhood years, the star rookie is now working to support those institutions that once helped him.

Unfortunately, during last night’s broadcast of Monday Night Football, play-by-play announcer Steve Levy made a mistake when discussing Harris’ difficult upbringing.

The longtime ESPN broadcaster told an anecdote explaining how Harris preferred to sleep on the floor during his first few months at Alabama because he was more comfortable with difficult living situations.

This was not true. Levy confused this part of Harris’ path with the story of Josh Jacobs, another Crimson Tide running back selected in the first round.

Harris took to Twitter after the Steelers’ hard-fought victory over the Chicago Bears.

“Bra I ain’t sleep on no dam floor in college,” he wrote. “I slept on my bed.”

Levy responded to this call-out earlier this afternoon, apologizing for the error and announcing a donation to Harris’ foundation to help underserved families in the Pittsburgh community.

“I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake. Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable,” Levy wrote. “I’ll be donating to the Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can.”

I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake. Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable. I’ll be donating to the Da' Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can.https://t.co/GlbxzRfXSD — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) November 9, 2021

This most recent tiff is part of some ongoing frustration from Harris toward the sports media world. Last night, the rookie RB also called out announcers for pronouncing his name incorrectly (“Nah-Jay” instead of the proper “Nah-Jee”).

Y’all mess up my name and y’all say that stuff smh bet — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) November 9, 2021

With the type of season Harris is having so far, broadcasters better start getting his name and story right.

As Pittsburgh’s leading back, the former Alabama star has logged 541 yards rushing, 289 yards receiving and six total touchdowns on the year.