Surfer Reportedly Dies Following ‘Unprecedented’ Shark Attack

Frightening news was reported on Tuesday, as a surfer was killed by a shark off the Australian east coast. The victim of this shark attack was reportedly in his 50s.

There were people on Tuncurry Beach in New South Wales when the the attack occurred. According to the police, the onlookers at the beach pulled the man from the water. Unfortunately, the victim suffered critical injuries to his upper right thigh.

New South Wales police released a statement on this shark attack.

“The man … believed to be in his 50s, was pulled from the water and officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District commenced CPR; however, he died at the scene,” the New South Wales police said.

This incident marks the first fatal shark attack of the year for Australia. Last year, eight people were killed by sharks in Australia.

NSW Ambulance has been providing official updates on the shark attack since Monday night.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene the man could not be resuscitated,” the NSW Ambulance tweeted.

As of now, Tuncurry Beach and Forster Main Beach are closed so the Department of Primary Industries can figure out the species responsible for this attack.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.


