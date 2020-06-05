On Thursday night, a former basketball player at Texas State revealed disturbing remarks that were allegedly made by the school’s head coach in Danny Kaspar.

Jaylen Shead, who actually transferred from Texas State due to his coach’s behavior, detailed several interactions with Kaspar that are truly sickening – if they are in fact true, of course.

“One of my former teammates from Europe was messing up in practice, [the coach] stopped practice to tell him ‘a lot of the boosters/alumni here at (Texas State) are Trump supporters, you keep messing up I’ll have you deported,'” Shead wrote on Twitter.

In an effort to resolve this situation, Texas State announced that it will be launching an investigation into these alleged remarks made by Kaspar.

“I am aware of the allegations of former Texas State University men’s basketball players regarding racially biased comments attributed to men’s basketball head coach Danny Kaspar,” Texas State athletic director Dr. Larry Teis said. “I personally find these allegations deeply troubling. I, and the entire Department of Athletics staff, take the concerns expressed by our former student-athletes very seriously. At my request, the university has launched a formal investigation through the Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX. It is our top priority to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Here’s the full statement from Texas State:

Texas State athletic director has issued a statement and will begin an investigation after allegations from two former players about racist comments from head coach Danny Kaspar: pic.twitter.com/OmUAjg9sxC — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 5, 2020

If these allegations happen to be true, there’s simply no place in sports for Kaspar to work. Those type of comments cannot be tolerated by any school or workplace.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this developing situation at Texas State.

