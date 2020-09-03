Final rosters for NFL teams are due this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. This means that a plethora of players will be released over the next few days.

The Chicago Bears are getting an early jump on things, as they’ve announced six roster cuts this morning. The team has parted ways with running back Napoleon Maxwell, wide receivers Alex Wesley and Ahmad Wagner, offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Lee Autry and linebacker Keandre Jones.

None of the players that were released were expected to play a huge role for the Bears this season. In fact, four of the players let go are undrafted rookies from the 2020 class.

Levin appeared in all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He then signed with the Bears during the middle of the 2019 season. However, he didn’t receive any playing time from Matt Nagy.

Chicago has now trimmed its roster size to 74 players. The front office has to bring that number down to 53 by Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately for the Bears, there aren’t too many tough decisions left to make in terms of roster cuts.

The Bears will try to bounce back from an extremely disappointing season. After winning 12 games in 2018, Nagy led his squad to only eight victories in 2019.

One of the main concerns for Chicago is its lack of stability at quarterback. Mitch Trubisky has plenty of talent, but the former No. 2 pick has to be on a short leash this season – especially with Nick Foles now on the roster.

Chicago will kick off its 2020 season on the road against Detroit.