The Shop Announces Why It's Not Airing Kanye West Episode

The Shop will not air a recently taped episode featuring Kanye West.

SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter told Andscape's Justin Tinsley that they booked the rapper "weeks ago" before he made antisemitic remarks on social media.

"After talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments," Carter said. "Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

The HBO series, made in collaboration with the Uninterrupted production company run by Carter and LeBron James, won't televise the episode or any of West's comments. Per Tinsley, the NBA superstar did not attend the episode's taping.

"While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate," Carter added.

The episode also featured shoe designer Salehe Bembury and rapper Jeezy. Carter apologized to guests and crew and assumed "full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation."

Sources near the show told Tinsley that West "doubled down on his recent antisemitic remarks" that got his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted. He tweeted that it was time to go “death con 3" on Jewish people and posted a screenshot where he told Sean "Diddy" Combs he'd use him as "an example" to show Jewish people that "no one can threaten or influence me."