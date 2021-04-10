The Spun

Titans RB Derrick Henry Wants 1 NFL Rule Changed

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks back after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL is getting close to passing a new rule which will players of any position to don single-digit numbers. It’s a positive changes, but Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry doesn’t believe it’s the change that’s needed.

Henry admitted on Twitter earlier this week he’d much rather the NFL change the “one-shell rule.” The rule requires teams to wear just one helmet throughout the entire season. It’s been put in place to better ensure the health and safety of players, seeing that worn-in helmet is safer than a brand-new helmet.

The rule is put in place to benefit the players, but it also comes with one unfortunate consequence: a lack of uniform options. Unlike college football, the NFL doesn’t feature many uniforms options throughout a season. If the one-shell rule was changed, it’d allow teams to wear more innovative or throwback uniform options.

Henry believes the rule needs changing. He clearly wants more uniform options.

Here’s a look at one of the throwback uniforms the Tennessee Titans could wear if the NFL changed the one-shell rule:

It’s plausible the NFL changes the current rule. It’s been much more accepting of alternates and throwbacks over the past couple of years.

The NFL’s changing of the single-digit rule is a step in the right direction. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not Derrick Henry changes numbers.

He currently wears No. 22. In college, Henry wore No. 2 for the Alabama Crimson Tide.


