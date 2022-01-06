Tom Brady Reacts To The Bucs Releasing Antonio Brown

Through a couple NFL stints and multiple off-field scandals for Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has stood by his wide receiver teammate at every turn.

So when the Buccaneers organization released Brown amid an intense controversy in Tampa Bay, the NFL world couldn’t wait to hear what the superstar quarterback had to say.

Following the official announcement of Brown’s release on Thursday, Brady addressed the situation in a press conference.

“I think there’s a lot of personal feelings. I don’t think this is really the week to discuss it though,” he said, per Tampa Bay insider Greg Auman. “… You just always deal with different things over the course of the season. That’s what we’re doing this week.”

Video: Tom Brady makes his initial comments on Antonio Brown’s release. pic.twitter.com/D1t0VHTME6 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 6, 2022

Throughout the week following Brown’s bizarre sideline outburst this past Sunday, Tom Brady has expressed overwhelmingly supportive messages for his former teammate.

But, earlier this morning before his official release, Brown called out Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero and included his former QB in a disparaging meme on Instagram.

Brown later clarified his feelings toward Brady and his other former Bucs teammates.

“Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit. They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates,” he wrote.

Now without Brown, Brady and the Bucs will look to embark on another postseason journey.