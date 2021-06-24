Tom Brady Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Epic 63-Foot Putt

Phil Mickelson is widely considered one of the greatest short-game golfers of all time — and that elite talent was on full display in his opening-round Thursday at the 2021 Travelers Championship.

At TPC River Highlands’ par-4 seventh hole, the 51-year-old golfing legend sent the ball rolling on a perfect trajectory towards the cup. After traveling an outrageous distance of 63 feet and eight inches, his purely-struck putt dropped in dead center of the hole.

A packed green-side crowd erupted as Mickelson raised both arms above his head in triumph.

Everyone was impressed by the reigning PGA Championship winner’s putt, including his future “The Match” teammate Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a video of a few impressive (though clearly edited) lengthly putts of his own.

“Who do you think taught me to sink those putts? LFG @PhilMickelson!” Brady wrote.

Who do you think taught me to sink those putts? LFG @PhilMickelson! https://t.co/G9m6x4zEdu pic.twitter.com/EJvu7qm1kG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 24, 2021

For the second annual edition of “The Match,” Mickelson and Brady will team up against 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The live golf event will take place at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana on July, 6.

Mickelson is currently tied for 46th with a one-under score through 18 in his first round.