Tom Brady Reacts To The Roger Federer Retirement News

Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion isn't the first sports icon to make that declaration this year.

While Tom Brady also retired earlier this year, he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. On Thursday, the star quarterback tipped his cap to the tennis legend.

“He maximized his opportunity, and it’s all we can ask of ourselves," Brady said of Federer, per NFL Network's Sara Walsh.

Federer will leave the sport with a record eight Wimbledon titles. He has the third-most men's Grand Slam wins behind longtime rivals Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) and the second-most ATP titles (103) after Jimmy Connors.

That's assuming he doesn't follow Brady's lead and attempt a comeback.

After all, Federer wouldn't be the first recently retired tennis legend to ponder that possibility. Serena Williams said Wednesday on Good Morning America that Brady "started a really cool trend."

However, Federer's recent years have not gone as smoothly as Brady's second act in Tampa Bay. He's undergone multiple knee surgeries that have kept him out of action for over a year.

At age 41, Federer can comfortably walk away as an all-time great.