Tom Brady Sends Advice To QB Recruit Shedeur Sanders

Tom Brady worked out with a notable quarterback recruit over the weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is down in Florida, home to some of the best high school football players in the country. One of those players is Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders, a four-star pro-style quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, is the son of former NFL star Deion Sanders.

The 2021 quarterback recruit posted a photo on Instagram following the workout. He was pretty excited.

“Learning from the 🐐 soaking up all the knowledge,” he wrote.

Brady shared some advice for Sanders following the workout.

“You will determine what your future holds. I’m always here for you,” Brady wrote on Instagram

Deion Sanders was especially excited about Brady’s workout with his son.

“They’re things In Life even the father can’t teach the son but GOD always provides a way if there’s a will,” Deion Sanders wrote on Instagram. “@tombrady I thank u, appreciate & love the man,The father and the athlete u are. This is NEXT LEVEL TYPE OF STUFF. #Truth PROVERBS 22:6 #GOATTALK”

Shedeur Sanders is the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 220 player in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

He’s being recruited by several major programs and his list will probably grow in the months to come.