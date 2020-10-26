Tony Romo Identified The Best Linebacker In The NFL Today

During Sunday’s second slate of games, Tony Romo shared his take on who he thinks is the top linebacker in the NFL.

In the booth with Jim Nantz covering the 49ers vs. Patriots game, the CBS Sports NFL analyst and former Cowboys quarterback identified San Francisco’s star linebacker Fred Warner as the best in the game.

“[Warner] does so many things at a high level,” Romo said on the broadcast, “that’s the best linebacker in ball right there.”

The 49er’s Twitter page agreed:

Couldn't have said it better ourselves 👏 pic.twitter.com/zLm4ICH5mQ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 26, 2020

The San Francisco defense absolutely locked down New England and wreaked havoc on the Patriots’ typically sterling record of ball security, snagging four interceptions and forcing a fumble. The stout 49er defense allowed only six points. Three of the four total interceptions came off of Cam Newton throws that eventually led to his benching.

As per usual, the Niners defense was led by none other than Warner. The former BYU defensive star had seven tackles, one pass deflection and an interception.

Romo’s comments on Sunday certainly don’t come without controversy. In CBS Sports’ preseason NFL linebacker rankings, Warner was all the way up in the ninth position. Many people have the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner as their No. 1 linebacker in the league. There are a few other honorable mentions, but Warner is not typically considered in that conversation — definitely not at the beginning of this year.

But, if he continues to play at this level, Warner’s stock will no doubt start to rise in the eyes of more than just Romo.