Top GM Candidate Reportedly Told 1 Team He’s Not Interested

Chicago Bears helmets - Dolphins at BearsCHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears completed an interview with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds. Now just one day later, the up-and-coming executive has withdrawn his name from consideration for the vacant GM job.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Dodds’ withdrawal.

The Bears are in search for a new GM following the firing of former general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy earlier this week. In addition to Dodds, the Chicago franchise has completed an interview with Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen.

In 2020, Dodds declined an opportunity to interview for the Cleveland Browns’ GM position. In early 2021, he also removed his name from consideration for the Carolina Panthers’ GM gig — making it very clear he won’t leave the Colts organization for just any job.

After yesterday’s interview with the Bears, reports indicated that the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to interview Dodds sometime in the near future as well.

Perhaps Dodds will like what he sees in Las Vegas.

