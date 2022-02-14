Troy Aikman Reacts To The Super Bowl 56 Celebrations

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl tonight, a feat Troy Aikman and the Dallas Cowboys accomplished three times in the 1990s.

After the Rams wrapped up the championship a little while ago, Aikman was doing some reminiscing about the rings he won as a player.

“There are few nights that compare to winning a Super Bowl and the celebrations that last well into the morning. Takes me back,” Aikman tweeted.

With Aikman starting at quarterback, the Cowboys won Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII back-to-back before capturing Super Bowl XXX two years later. Aikman was named MVP of Dallas’ first victory of the three.

Now a longtime broadcaster for FOX, Aikman’s future in the booth remains up in the air heading into the offseason. He could remain with the FOX in 2022, head over to Amazon Prime for their Thursday Night Football package, or handle both duties.

Time will tell which path he chooses.