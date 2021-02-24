Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To The Popularity Of His Dolphins Jersey

Coming into the league in 2020, Miami Dolphins’ fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa was easily one of the biggest rookie names to join the NFL. That fact has been reflected in his jersey sales.

Just before Super Bowl LV, the NFLPA released its figures for player merchandising sales from Mar. 1- Nov. 30, 2020. Behind only Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, Tagovailoa found his way into the No. 4 slot after just one year in the league.

Tua Tagovailoa already has plenty star power. Tua led all rookies in jersey/merchandise sales and No.3 among all players trailing only Mahomes/Brady during 2020 regular season. Story: https://t.co/HfUX7GF2qo — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 11, 2021

While he appreciates the support, the rookie quarterback says fame is the last thing on his mind. He’s in the league to win football games.

“I’d say it did surprise me, but it shows the support the fans in Miami and Dolphins nation have for our team,” Tagovailoa said, via Bill Bender of SportingNews.com. “It’s very honorable to say the least that a lot of Dolphins fans want to buy my jersey. At the end of the day, I think popularity falls on the last of my list of things that I want.

“I just want to help my team win games, man. … If I could give up the whole popularity deal and win a Super Bowl, then I would do that in a heartbeat.”

Compared to his top-five jersey sale counterparts, Tagovailoa had a lackluster year in 2020.

After backing up veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first six weeks of the season, the former Alabama standout notched his first start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Through 10 games, the Dolphins rookie threw 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 64.1 completion percentage.

In his nine games as a starter Tagovailoa led his squad to a 6-3 record. With a few rough performances through that stretch, Tagovailoa was benched on multiple occasions.

Entering his second NFL season in 2021, Tagovailoa will l0ok to improve in his first full year as a starter.