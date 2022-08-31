U.S. Marine Reveals What Brittney Griner's Prison Life Is Like

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine veteran released from Russian detention in April, said Brittney Griner is likely facing "terrible" conditions.

In a CBS Mornings interview Tuesday, Reed described his experience in Russian custody as "really bad."

"The cells there are extremely dirty," Reed said. "Food there is really bad. A lot of times the food there is rotten. You may receive a broth that has a fish bone in it."

Reed served three years of a nine-year sentence before getting freed in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian arrested in the U.S. on drug smuggling charges. He told CBS that he's regained the weight he lost during his detention.

He added that Griner's detention facility is probably "significantly better" than that of Paul Whelan, a fellow U.S. Marine held in Russian detention at a forced labor camp.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last month after getting convicted on drug possession charges. The WNBA star has appealed the ruling, a process Reed said entailed "a lot of waiting."

"You may be requesting expertises or trying to find new evidence in order to appeal the ruling of the previous court during that time and that appeal could take years basically," Reed recalled. "In the end, all of the appeals are fake. They're as fake as the first trial you receive. All courts in Russia are fake."

Reed encouraged Griner and Whelan to "hang in there" and "keep the faith" as U.S. officials work to bring them home.