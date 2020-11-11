Urban Meyer Names 1 Thing Ohio State Needs To Do Better

There’s not much to complain about for the Buckeyes after their solid 3-0 start. But, former Ohio State coach Urban Myer does have one thing he wants his old team to improve on.

Myer discussed the Buckeyes’ start on Big Ten Network’s “The B1G Show”, bringing up one key to their continued success. The biggest issue the football analyst found with Ohio State is their limited ability in the run game.

Myer referenced strong OSU running backs, both former and current, when talking about the high standard for Buckeye running backs.

“They certainly could (run junior quarterback Justin Fields more), but they don’t want to,” Meyer said. “You think about from Carlos Hyde to Zeke Elliott to JK Dobbins, Mike Weber — you know, you’ve had great running backs. And (third-year sophomore) Master Teague, he needs to step up and (Oklahoma graduate transfer) Trey Sermon needs to step up and they need to be the guys.

Myer also questioned why Ohio State isn’t having more success on the ground behind such a solid offensive line.

“Very veteran offensive line. I’m actually a little surprised they’re not getting more production out of the run game. But if there’s one thing that you can harp on — because there’s not much (to nitpick about) in Ohio State’s offense — and that’s a fact that they’re not being consistent running the ball.”

Ohio State has two elite running backs on their squad, but they’ve yet to see elite production. Master Teague III has only rushed for 211 yards through three games and Trey Sermon has picked up even less with 172 yards. Teague’s 4.5 yards per carry and Sermon’s 4.8 are both career lows for the duo.

Good news for Buckeyes fans though — this drop off in production in the run game could easily be attributed to an increase in production from their quarterback. Heisman contender Justin Fields has been absolutely unstoppable through the first three games, throwing 72/83 for 908 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Myer’s qualms with the Buckeye’s running game should be taken with a grain of salt as Ohio State looks on track to be College Football Playoff contenders already.