The 2020 college baseball season is approaching quickly. USA TODAY has released its preseason Coaches’ Poll this afternoon.

Vanderbilt, a giant in the college baseball world, comes in at No. 1. The Commodores received 20 of a possible 31 first-place votes.

Louisville, which received 10 first-place votes, comes in at No. 2. Texas Tech, Georgia and Arkansas round out the top five.

The SEC dominates the preseason poll, with nine teams ranked in the top 25.

Here’s the full poll, from USA TODAY:

1. Vanderbilt

2. Louisville

3. Texas Tech

4. Georgia

5. Arkansas

6. Mississippi State

7. Miami

8. UCLA

9. Auburn

10. Florida

11. Michigan

12. LSU

13. Arizona State

14. Florida State

15. Stanford

16. North Carolina

17. Oklahoma State

18. North Carolina State

19. East Carolina

20. Duke

21. Texas A&M

22. Georgia Tech

23. Ole Miss

24. Wake Forest

25. Oregon State

Others receiving votes: Texas Christian 51; West Virginia 49; Arizona 45; Oklahoma 43; UC Santa Barbara 38; Texas 36; Clemson 36; South Carolina 21; Dallas Baptist 18; Baylor 16; Tennessee 14; Ohio State 11; Minnesota 10; Coastal Carolina 10; Southern Miss 9; UC Riverside 8; Cal State Fullerton 8; Connecticut 7; CSU Bakersfield 7; Old Dominion 6; Houston 6; Indiana 5; South Alabama 4; Rhode Island 4; Florida Atlantic 4; UNC Wilmington 3; Brigham Young 3; Boston College 3; San Diego State 2; Marist 2; Indiana State 2; Creighton 2; Northeastern 1.

Vanderbilt is the reigning College World Series champion. The Commodores beat Michigan in three games last year.