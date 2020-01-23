The 2020 college baseball season is approaching quickly. USA TODAY has released its preseason Coaches’ Poll this afternoon.
Vanderbilt, a giant in the college baseball world, comes in at No. 1. The Commodores received 20 of a possible 31 first-place votes.
Louisville, which received 10 first-place votes, comes in at No. 2. Texas Tech, Georgia and Arkansas round out the top five.
The SEC dominates the preseason poll, with nine teams ranked in the top 25.
Here’s the full poll, from USA TODAY:
1. Vanderbilt
2. Louisville
3. Texas Tech
4. Georgia
5. Arkansas
6. Mississippi State
7. Miami
8. UCLA
9. Auburn
10. Florida
11. Michigan
12. LSU
13. Arizona State
14. Florida State
15. Stanford
16. North Carolina
17. Oklahoma State
18. North Carolina State
19. East Carolina
20. Duke
21. Texas A&M
22. Georgia Tech
23. Ole Miss
24. Wake Forest
25. Oregon State
Others receiving votes: Texas Christian 51; West Virginia 49; Arizona 45; Oklahoma 43; UC Santa Barbara 38; Texas 36; Clemson 36; South Carolina 21; Dallas Baptist 18; Baylor 16; Tennessee 14; Ohio State 11; Minnesota 10; Coastal Carolina 10; Southern Miss 9; UC Riverside 8; Cal State Fullerton 8; Connecticut 7; CSU Bakersfield 7; Old Dominion 6; Houston 6; Indiana 5; South Alabama 4; Rhode Island 4; Florida Atlantic 4; UNC Wilmington 3; Brigham Young 3; Boston College 3; San Diego State 2; Marist 2; Indiana State 2; Creighton 2; Northeastern 1.
Vanderbilt is the reigning College World Series champion. The Commodores beat Michigan in three games last year.