USC Fans Are Embarrassed With Their 2020 Recruiting Class

The Early Signing Period was not kind to USC football. The Trojans currently have one of the lowest-ranked recruiting classes in the Power 5.

USC signed 11 recruits today, only one of which was a four-star: offensive guard Jonah Monheim, the No. 26 player in California, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. That means the Trojans failed to land a signature from any of the top 25 in-state prospects.

Right now, USC’s 2020 haul is ranked dead last in the Pac-12 and 78th nationally.

Been covering #USC football since 1996 and I've never seen this before… Trojans ranked last in the #Pac12 in recruiting. pic.twitter.com/wAqljrfqso — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) December 18, 2019

For an idea of just what that No. 78 ranking signifies, consider this. Troy and Bowling Green are the two teams ranked directly ahead of USC. North Texas, Louisiana Tech and Toledo also outrank the Trojans.

Missouri (No. 80) and Arkansas (No. 87) are the only two Power 5 programs listed lower than USC. Both of those teams just hired new head coaches as well, which left their recruiting in a state of flux.

Ironically, it was USC’s decision to retain head coach Clay Helton that might be hurting it the most on the recruiting trail. Many fans were not happy Helton kept his job and they’re even more exasperated by his inability to attract top talent.

There’s still time before National Signing Day in February, but things aren’t going well for the Men of Troy right now.