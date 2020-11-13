Video: Brooks Koepka Just Hit The Unluckiest Shot At The Masters

The cruelty of the world’s most frustrating game reared its ugly head once again at The Masters.

Brooks Koepka hit what looked like a perfect approach shot on the third hole of Friday’s second round. The ball was tracking directly at the flag from the second it left the golfer’s club face. Unfortunately for Koepka, the line was just a little bit too perfect.

The ball clanked right off the flagstick on its descent to the hole. A shot that should’ve landed just feet from the pin ended up skating back down the hill and off the front of the green, settling dozens of yards away from the flag.

At the time of this unlucky approach, Koepka sat at 5-under par, just three shots off the lead. On a hole he easily could’ve birdied, the unfortunate bounced caused Koepka to drop a shot, finishing the par four with a bogey.

With a back-nine start to the day, the major winner got things going early, collecting three birdies through nine. The blunder on the third hole marked a downturn in Koepka’s play. The third-hole bogey was the first of two in a four-hole stretch.

Koepka now sits at 3-under through 16 holes, just 1-under on the day.

Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are currently tied for the lead at 9-under.