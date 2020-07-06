Video: Kayleigh McEnany Asked About President Trump’s Bubba Wallace Tweet

President Donald Trump began his Monday by taking a shot at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Twitter over last month’s noose incident.

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s major series. Last month, a crew member of his found a noose in his garage at Talladega. After an FBI investigation, it was determined that the noose had been there since last fall and there was no hate crime.

While Wallace himself did not find or report the noose to NASCAR officials, Trump still targeted him on social media on Monday.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” the President tweeted.

This afternoon, Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about her boss’ tweet, with one reporter wondering why Trump felt Wallace needed to apologize at all.

“The FBI, as I noted, concluded that this was not a hate crime, and he believes it would go a long way if Bubba came out and acknowledged this as well,” McEnany said.

Of course, Wallace did acknowledge this reality back on June 24, saying he was “relieved” that the FBI probe “revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was.”

After Trump’s tweet this morning, NASCAR drivers Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson voiced support for Bubba Wallace on Twitter.

“We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support,” Reddick said in a since-deleted tweet.